Acme Solar completes commissioning of 52 MW of 100 MW wind project in Gujarat

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) ACME Solar has completed commissioning of 52 MW capacity of the 100 MW wind power project at Surendranagar in Gujarat.

The project is being commissioned in a phased manner through subsidiary ACME Eco Clean Energy Pvt Ltd. In the latest phase, a 8 MW capacity was commissioned, a statement said.

The electricity generated from the project will be sold through a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed between ACME Eco Clean and Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited.

This wind power project has been financed through Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

Gurugram-based ACME Solar Holdings Limited (ACME Solar) is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions.

The company has an operational capacity of 2,942 MW and under construction capacity of 4,578 MW including 15 GWh of BESS (battery energy storage system) installation.