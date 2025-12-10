ACME Solar Holdings appoints KR Thiyagarajan as President - EPC

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) ACME Solar Holdings on Wednesday announced the appointment of KR Thiyagarajan as President - EPC.

He will be responsible for the execution of all renewable energy projects, driving execution excellence, cost optimisation and technology integration as the renewable energy company accelerates capacity expansion with the target of achieving 10 GW operational contracted capacity by 2030, a company statement said.

Additionally, Thiyagarajan has been designated as a senior management personnel at ACME Solar.

With over 35 years of experience in the power sector, Thiyagarajan brings extensive expertise across solar PV, BESS, EHV transmission and distribution, and thermal power.

He has led large-scale renewable energy developments from concept to commissioning and delivered multi-gigawatt portfolios across India.

His prior leadership roles include senior positions at Reliance Industries (New Energy), Tata Power Solar, Avaada Power and Welspun Energy.

He brings strong credentials in project and contract management, techno-commercial functions, tendering and bids, statutory compliance, stakeholder engagement, and building high-performance project teams.

Academically, Thiyagarajan holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering (B.E. Electrical & Electronics), 1989 batch, from Coimbatore Institute of Technology, Bharthiyar University, Coimbatore and an MBA from IMT Ghaziabad, 2011 batch. PTI KKS KKS SHW