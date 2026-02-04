ACME Solar Holdings appoints Rahul Kaushik as Head of Process Transformation

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) ACME Solar Holdings on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rahul Kaushik as Head of Process Transformation.

With a sharp focus on risk management, internal controls and operational excellence, Rahul will closely work with the leadership team to drive optimisation of business processes to support the company’s next phase of growth, a company statement said.

With nearly two decades of internal audit and risk advisory experience, Rahul has advised Boards, Audit Committees, Investors and CXOs on strengthening governance and internal control environments.

In previous stints, he has led engagements at large Indian conglomerates, listed entities and multinational organisations and his sector experience spans across renewable energy, infrastructure and real estate, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, among others.

Prior to joining ACME Solar, Kaushik headed the Internal Audit function at O2 Power and has worked with large consulting firms like Ernst & Young, KPMG and Grant Thornton leading numerous internal audit, risk management, ICFR/IFC and process design engagements.