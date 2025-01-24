Acme Solar Holdings commissions 87 MW solar projects in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Acme Solar Holdings Ltd on Friday said it has commissioned 86.95 megawatts (MWs) of solar projects in Rajasthan.

Advertisment

In a statement, the company said the projects have been commissioned through its wholly-owned subsidiaries ACME Deoghar Solar Power and ACME Phalodi Solar Energy.

The capacities of 47 MW and 39.95 MW, respectively, were commissioned on January 23. The two plants are now fully commissioned to a rated capacity of 300 MW each.

With this, Acme Solar Holdings (ASHL) said its total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 2,540 MW. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL