ACME Solar Holdings commissions additional 16MW of Gujarat wind power project

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) ACME Solar Holdings on Thursday said it has commissioned an additional 16 MW of its 100 MW wind power project, located in Surendaranagar, Gujarat.

This follows the first phase commissioning of 28 MW in October, 2025, a company statement said.

The current commissioning takes the project's operational capacity to 44 MW out of the 100 MW to be commissioned in phases. It has enhanced ACME Solar's total operational capacity to 2,934 MW.

Recently, the project was granted an extension to its Scheduled Commercial Operation Date (SCOD) by the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC).

The revised SCOD date is March 5, 2026 and the project has been early commissioned with part capacity of 44 MW in first two phases.

This wind power project has been financed through Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

The power generated from the project will be sold through the 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed between ACME Eco Clean and Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.

The commissioning was witnessed and confirmed by Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) and Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (PGVCL) officials.

ACME Solar Holdings is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions and an operational capacity of 2,934 MW and under construction capacity of 4,456 MW including 13.5 GWh of BESS installation. PTI KKS DRR