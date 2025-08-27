Acme Solar Holdings plans Rs 3,000 cr fundraise in multiple tranches

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Acme Solar Holdings board on Wednesday approved a proposal to raise Rs 3,000 crore in multiple tranches.

At its meeting, the company's board also approved the re-appointment of Shashi Shekhar as Vice-Chairman and Whole-Time Director on the recommendation of its Nomination and Remuneration Committee, for a period of one year from the completion of his present term, i.e. with effect from April 9, 2026.

The board cleared the proposal of "raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore in one or more tranches, through issuance of equity shares or any other equity-linked instruments or securities, through permissible modes, including but not limited to, qualified institutional placement (QIP), further public offer (FPO), private placement and/or combination thereof, as may be considered appropriate under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals".

Both proposals are subject to approval of the members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) on September 29, 2025.

ACME Solar Holdings is a pure-play, fully integrated renewable energy company in India, with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, hybrid, and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL