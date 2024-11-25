ACME Solar Holdings Q2 profit plunges 60 pc to Rs 15 cr

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) ACME Solar Holdings on Monday reported over 60 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 15.29 crore for September quarter FY25 mainly due to lower revenues.

It had logged a net profit of Rs 38.63 crore in the year-ago period, as per a BSE filing by the company.

Total income also declined to Rs 295.14 crore from Rs 356.95 crore.

ACME Solar Holdings has a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, hybrid and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.

The company is one of the top 10 renewable energy independent power producers in India with an operational capacity of 2,540 MW and under construction capacity of 4,180 MW. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU