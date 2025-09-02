ACME Solar Holdings seeks shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr via securities

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) ACME Solar Holdings will seek approval of shareholders to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of securities.

According to a notice for the annual general meeting scheduled on September 29, 2025, the company proposes to raise capital of up to an amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore, in one or more tranches, by way of one or more private offerings, and/or qualified institutions placement of, and/ or further public offer and/or any other permitted modes.

The proposed special resolution seeks to confer upon the board the absolute discretion to issue securities in one or more tranches, determine the terms of the aforementioned issuance of securities, including the exact price, proportion and timing of such issuance, based on analysis of the specific requirements.

The company is a pure play renewable energy producer in India with a diversified portfolio comprising solar, wind, hybrid and firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) projects.

It has an operational capacity of 2,540 MW and an under-construction capacity of 4,430 MW at the end of the financial year 2024-25.

Since March 31, 2025, the company has won a bid for 550 MWh of standalone BESS (battery energy storage system) project and has commissioned 350 MW of renewable energy capacity, taking the total operational capacity to 2,890 MW.

The company is targeting a contracted capacity portfolio of 10 GW by 2030.