ACME's 400 MW solar project sees rapid progress in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Jan 14 (PTI) ACME Group's 400 MW solar power project with integrated battery energy storage in Andhra Pradesh has made rapid on-ground progress, moving from state-level approvals to construction within four months, the state government said.

The Rs 3,000-crore project, located in Anantapur district and developed under the Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) framework, combines large-scale solar generation with battery storage to deliver round-the-clock renewable power.

The project is scheduled for commissioning by 2026.

Education, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh welcomed the pace of execution, saying swift movement from approvals to implementation reflected Andhra Pradesh's focus on speed, certainty and effective investment facilitation.

Once commissioned, the project is expected to enhance grid stability and support India's clean energy transition. The state government reiterated its commitment to fast-tracking renewable energy, storage and green manufacturing projects through proactive support, ready land banks and a responsive single-desk clearance system.

"Speed matters. Happy to see progress from State Govt approval to ground action in 4 months at ACME's 400 MW solar + battery storage project in Anantapur. This Rs 3,000 crore project will be commissioned by 2026. Andhra Pradesh is proud to be a partner in boosting grid reliability and accelerating India's clean energy journey," Lokesh said.

The ACME FDRE project aligns with Andhra Pradesh's broader strategy to emerge as a national hub for renewable energy and advanced power solutions, leveraging ready land banks, robust transmission infrastructure, and a responsive single-desk clearance system.