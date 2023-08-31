Actalent announces 3-yr partnership with Central Manufacturing Technology Institute

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) Allegis Group firm Actalent on Thursday announced a three-year partnership with Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) to boost organisations' R&D efforts in the manufacturing technology sector.

The alliance will draw on each organization's resources and expertise to accelerate the transition to smart manufacturing, providing a streamlined and more efficient, and cost-effective transition for global clients, Actalent said.

As part of the collaboration, Actalent and CMTI will also pursue cooperative research initiatives across a wide range of focus areas, such as design and manufacturing engineering, smart manufacturing, predictive analytics, green manufacturing, industrial ergonomics and more, it said.

The premier autonomous R&D institute under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, CMIT specialises in modernizing older manufacturing equipment to meet Industry 4.0 standards for digital connectivity and server integration using open-source software (OSS).

The institute regularly sets standards for industrial design across the country with the aim of creating cost-effective solutions for domestic and global partners, a statement said.

Actalent's skilled consulting teams and facilities will complement our deep well of scientific knowledge and intellectual property—especially as the transition to smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 heats up over the coming years," said Nagahanumaiah, Director at CMTI.