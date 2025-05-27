Action Construction Equipment Q4 net profit grows 20 pc to Rs 118 cr

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Action Construction Equipment (ACE) on Tuesday reported over 20 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 118.56 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 98.45 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 960.99 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 835.84 crore in the same period a year ago, posting a rise of 15 per cent, the company said in a filing.

For the entire fiscal, the net profit increased by around 25 per cent to Rs 409.24 crore from Rs 328.20 crore in FY24.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 3,427.37 crore from Rs 2,990.90 crore in the corresponding financial year.

The company's board also recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for FY25.

The company's Executive Director Sorab Agarwal said, "India is now positioned as the world's fourth-largest economy & we are confident in the country’s ability to emerge as a global sourcing hub for goods and services. Our robust industrial capabilities, skilled workforce, and rapidly advancing infrastructure place us in a strong position to cater to global demand with both efficiency and excellence." Action Construction Equipment Ltd is among India's leading material handling and construction equipment manufacturing companies. PTI ABI ABI MR