Actis acquires Stride Climate Investments

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Sustainable infrastructure investor Actis on Monday said it has acquired 100 per cent stake in Stride Climate Investments in India.

As per the deal, Actis will take charge of Stride’s 371M portfolio of operating solar PV assets spread across 21 projects in 7 states, majority in Gujarat. The acquisition size was not disclosed by the company.

Actis has deployed more than USD 7.1 billion in Asia since inception across different strategies and, as a leading energy investor, has built or operated more than 8 GW of installed capacity in the region, including more than 5.5 GW of renewables.

Stride is the third energy generation platform in India acquired by Actis after BluPine Energy and Athena Renewables.

Actis is a global investor and world leader in funding and building sustainable infrastructure companies.

"The acquisition of Stride aligns with Actis' long life infrastructure investment approach. The business has a 10-year operating history, compelling cash generation and low existing leverage. We believe Stride offers strong prospects to deliver cash yields to investors while also being in a dynamic, rapidly growing market," Adrian Mucalov, Partner, Head of Long Life Infrastructure at Actis, said.