Actor Shilpa Shetty, others invest USD 1.45 mn in Sustainiam

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Green solutions provider Sustainiam on Tuesday announced securing a funding of USD 1.45 million from a clutch of investors, including bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

It plans to utilise the funds to expand its operations globally and increase headcount, Sustainiam said in a statement.

Orios Venture Partners led this round with participation from investors including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rajesh Sawhney, Harsh Vardhan Bhachandka and Vinit Bhansali.

“It's astonishing that the global carbon market, valued at over USD 700 billion, trades still on over-the-counter (OTC) methods. We aim to transform the industry by digitizing ways how carbon credits are registered, created, and traded worldwide. By enabling digital asset creation, we’re unlocking new supply streams and empowering generators to maximize their incentives," Sapna Nijhawan, Founder and CEO of Sustainiam, said.

Sustainiam recently said it has onboarded 400 MW renewable assets from Brookfield Asset Management to generate carbon credits as part of an agreement.

Sustainiam provides businesses with user-friendly software to track carbon emissions and helps in meeting sustainability goals. PTI ABI ANU