Actor Suniel Shetty invests in re-engineered tyre startup Regrip

Gurugram, Jul 15 (PTI) Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Saturday announced his investment in re-engineered tyre startup brand Regrip.

"I am super excited about my association with Regrip. We're not just redefining the concept of re-cycled, safe, economical high quality tyres but also contributing to a greener future by reducing waste and maximizing the lifecycle of each tyre. By embracing innovation and sustainable practices, we can create a better world for generations to come," the actor said.

Mahavir Pratap Sharma, the first investor in the startup, said, the brand which focuses on refurbished tyres is "a win-win solution" for his investment.

Tushar Suhalka, founder of Regrip, said, "At Regrip we believe in the power of circular economy principles and environmental responsibility. Our journey has just begun, but we are determined to make a lasting impact. Through our tire refurbishment process, we strive to provide affordable solutions, reduce waste, and contribute to a greener and cleaner planet." Regrip uses quality grade rubber to make refurbished tyres through the process of shearing and retreading. These tyres cost half the price of new products and are used by small and medium trucking companies. PTI CORR HVA