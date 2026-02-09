Actor Tamannaah’s tenure as KSDL brand ambassador begins Feb 10: Minister M B Patil

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) Actor Tamannaah Bhatia will begin her two-year tenure as brand ambassador of the state-owned KSDL from February 10, Minister M B Patil said on Monday.

On the same occasion, the iconic heritage product Mysuru Sandal Soap will be relaunched with a refreshed and contemporary look, he added.

In a statement issued by his office, Patil said Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited aims to scale up its annual turnover to Rs 5,000 crore by 2030.

As part of this effort, the company is undertaking a comprehensive promotional campaign targeting youth.

"Actor Tamannaah, who enjoys significant star appeal and has over three million followers on social media, has been engaged as part of this strategy. The initiative is expected to boost the market for KSDL products, including Mysuru Sandal Soap, in North India as well," the Minister for Large and Medium Industries said.

Currently, the organisation manufactures 57 premium products, ranging from Mysuru Sandal Soap to packaged drinking water.

Bhatia was appointed as the brand ambassador of the group in May last year.

"As brand ambassador, Tamannaah will feature in advertisements, promotional campaigns, and related programmes for KSDL products. During her two-year tenure beginning February 10, she will not endorse similar products of other private companies," Patil added. PTI AMP SSK