Ad industry doyen Piyush Pandey dies after brief illness

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) Piyush Pandey, advertising industry legend who was behind a number of iconic campaigns, died in the early hours of Friday, his family said. He was 70.

His sister Ila Arun, an actor, said Pandey breathed his last at 5.50 am on Friday at a private hospital in Mumbai, where he was undergoing treatment for the last few days after complaining of respiratory complications.

"He was very fond of sports and used to describe our family as a team of 11, including nine siblings and our parents. Piyush was the naughtiest among all and the wittiest," Arun told PTI.

Pandey, who represented the Rajasthan cricket team in the Ranji Trophy, was behind a number of iconic campaigns, including those for brands such as Cadbury, Asian Paints, and Fevicol. He is credited to have advised on the communication strategies for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 election campaign.

He was awarded the Padma Shri -- the country's fourth highest civilian honour -- in 2016 in recognition of his achievements.

"He made a monumental contribution to the world of advertising and communications," the PM wrote in a condolence message on the microblogging site X.

"I will fondly cherish our interactions over the years," the PM added.

Tributes for Pandey, who had also penned the iconic 'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara' song celebrating the rich diversity of the country, flowed in from all across.

Billionaire Gautam Adani, the second richest Indian, said Pandey was more than just an advertising legend.

"He was the voice that made India believe in its own story. He gave Indian advertising its self-confidence, its soul, its 'swadeshi' swagger," Adani wrote on his X account.

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal condoled the death of the creative genius.

Calling Pandey a "titan and legend" of Indian advertising, Sitharaman said he transformed communication by "bringing everyday idioms, earthy humour and genuine warmth".

Stating that she had interacted with Pandey on various occasions, the Finance Minister said his legacy will continue to inspire generations.

Her Union Cabinet colleague Goyal said Pandey was a phenomenon in the world of advertising and his creative genius redefined storytelling.

"To me, he was a friend whose brilliance shone through his authenticity, warmth, and wit," Goyal, who handles the commerce portfolio, said.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra said Pandey has left "gigantic footprints" on the ad industry, recollecting that the adman's "hearty laughs and irrepressible zest for life" will be remembered more than the brands he built.

Uday Kotak, the richest Indian banker, recalled his association, saying the Kotak Mahindra Bank was launched in 2003 with a campaign made by Pandey, who had described banking as "common sense".

"Amazing out of the box thinker and a humble person. He weaved creativity with an Indian context," Kotak wrote on X.

The Jaipur-born Pandey was advising his agency Ogilvy for the last few years, having taken a break from an active role. Pandey and his wife used to reside in central Mumbai's Shivaji Park neighbourhood.

His last rites will be performed at the Shivaji Park crematorium at 10.30 am on Saturday, Ila Arun added.