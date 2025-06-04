Adani Airports clinches USD 750-mn global financing to power next phase of growth

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL), India's largest private airport operator, on Wednesday said it has secured USD 750 million in financing from a consortium of international banks, including First Abu Dhabi Bank, Barclays, and Standard Chartered, to finance the next phase of growth.

The proceeds to be utilised towards refinancing of the existing USD 400 million debt, and the remaining towards growth capex of six of its airports and AAHL's non-aero business.

AAHL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, raised USD 750 million via external commercial borrowings (ECB) from a consortium of international banks, the company said in a statement.

The transaction was led by First Abu Dhabi Bank, Barclays PLC, and Standard Chartered Bank.

"The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt, invest in infrastructure upgrades, and capacity expansion across the six airports viz. Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram; scale the non-aeronautical businesses, including retail, F&B, duty free and services across the airport network," it said.

AAHL handled 94 million passengers in FY25 with an overall capacity of 110 million passengers.

The firm said it aims to triple capacity to 300 million passengers per annum by 2040 through phased development.

"As part of this roadmap, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to be operational shortly, adding 20 million passengers in the first phase, with capacity expanding up to 90 million annually in a phased manner, significantly boosting the Mumbai region's aviation infrastructure," it said.

AAHL operates eight airports across India, including the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

"The trust placed in us by leading global financial institutions underscores the long-term value and potential of India's aviation infrastructure. AAHL is well on its path to deliver exceptional customer experiences, leveraging technology for seamless operations, and prioritising sustainability and community engagement across its airport network," AAHL CEO Arun Bansal said.

"As we continue our journey, AAHL remains committed to being the gateway to goodness, delivering customer-centric solutions and building world-class airport infrastructure that sets global benchmarks in service and sustainability." Latham and Watkins LLP and Linklaters LLP acted as English Law counsel to the transaction, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and TT&A acted as Indian law counsel to the transaction.

AAHL is India's largest airport infrastructure company, accounting for 23 per cent of passenger footfalls and over 29 per cent of India's air cargo traffic. PTI ANZ ANZ TRB TRB