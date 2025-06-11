Adani Cement powers world's highest railway arch bridge with high-strength cement

New Delhi: Adani Group's cement firms were the lead cement supplier with 65,000 tonnes in the construction of the world's highest railway arch bridge at Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir, it said on Wednesday.

The cement supplied was ordinary portland cement (OPC) 43 Grade, known for its high strength, durability, and consistent quality, making it ideal for complex and large-scale infrastructure exposed to extreme climatic and geological conditions.

Adani Cement, comprising Ambuja Cements and ACC, the cement and building material companies of the diversified Adani Portfolio, played a pivotal role in the construction of the Chenab bridge - a landmark of India's infrastructure ambition, it said.

Vinod Bahety, CEO - Cement Business, Adani Group, said, "It is a matter of immense pride for us to be part of a project that not only redefines engineering boundaries but also contributes to national integration.

“At Adani Cement, we believe that every bag of cement carries the weight of the nation's progress. The Chenab Bridge is a shining example of how our commitment to quality, consistency and timely delivery supports India’s infrastructure story." Spanning the formidable terrain of Jammu and Kashmir, the Chenab Bridge is a triumph of design, execution, and resilience. A vital part of the Indian Railways' ambitious infrastructure expansion in the region, the bridge stands as a testament to India's resolve to connect its remotest geographies through world-class infrastructure. The execution of this engineering feat was anchored by Indian Railways.