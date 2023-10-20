Advertisment
#Business

Adani Cement refinances USD 3.5 billion loan taken for acquisition of ACC and Ambuja Cement

NewsDrum Desk
20 Oct 2023
Representative image

New Delhi: Adani Cement on Friday said it has refinanced USD 3.5 billion loan it had taken for the acquisition of ACC and Ambuja Cement.

As many as 10 international banks refinanced the facility, the firm said in a statement.

"The re-financing programme of USD 3.5 billion has been concluded with a clutch of international banks with debt maturity of up to 3 years, testifies the strong support and access to capital, supplementing the solid capital prudency adopted at all portfolio companies," it said.

