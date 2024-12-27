Adani, Chandrasekaran lead India Inc in paying tributes to Manmohan Singh

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Billionaire Gautam Adani, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and business tycoon Anil Ambani led India Inc. in paying tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, calling him the architect of economic reforms and one of the tallest leaders.

Singh, who opened up the economy as finance minister and served as prime minister for two consecutive terms, died on Thursday at the age of 92.

"History will forever honour his pivotal role in the transformative 1991 reforms that reshaped India and opened its doors to the world. A rare leader who spoke softly but achieved monumental strides through his actions, Dr Singh's life remains a masterclass in leadership, humility and service to the nation and will inspire generations to come," Adani group chairman said in a post on X.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran called Singh one of the stalwarts who envisioned a new, liberalised India that is taking its rightful place in the world.

"We mourn the passing away of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, one of the stalwarts who envisioned a new, liberalised India that is taking its rightful place in the world," he said in a statement.

"Dr Singh will always be remembered for his visionary thinking and deep insights while always being humble and upholding his personal values," Chandrasekaran said.

His inspiring leadership earned him respect across the world, he added.

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said with Singh's demise the nation has lost one of its tallest leaders and finest economists.

"His most defining contribution -- the epochal 91 reforms spurred a multi-decadal economic boom and more importantly reshaped the calculus of possibilities for India and Indians," Birla said in a statement.

He further said, "Over several decades in public life, his intellect, wisdom, and humility stood as exemplars, leaving an indelible mark on the nation's conscience." Singh's extraordinary rise from humble beginnings to the Prime Minister's office epitomises the boundless potential of India and serves as an inspiration for generations of Indians, Birla added.

Reliance Group head Anil Ambani said the former prime minister's life was a testament to humility, wisdom and service to India.

"As the Guru Granth Sahib says, 'Nanak Naam Chardi Kala, Tere Bhane Sarbat Da Bhala' - 'With the Divine Name comes eternal optimism; by You will, may there be well-being for all'. His vision and integrity will inspire generations," he said in a statement. "A guiding light has left us." In a post on X, JSW Group Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal described Singh as "a statesman of humility" and wisdom-India owes him a debt of gratitude.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, former Prime Minister of India and the visionary leader behind India's economic liberalisation," Jindal wrote.

RPG Enterprise Chairman Harsh Goenka wrote, "India mourns the loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a true statesman whose quiet demeanour belied his transformative impact.".

Goenka further said, "An architect of economic reforms, he shaped modern India with intellect, grace, and integrity. A leader who let actions speak louder than words." Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra in a post on X said: "Farewell Dr. Manmohan Singh. You loved this nation. And your service to it will long be remembered".

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Ltd, posted on X: "Manmohan Singh, 2-Time PM And Architect Of India's Economic Reforms, Dies At 92 - He was an erudite economist and a man of high integrity. A PM to whom we owe our economic turnaround." PTI RKL ANZ DR