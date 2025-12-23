Adani clean-energy units notch milestone year as solar, wind, green hydrogen scale up

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Adani Group's solar, wind and green hydrogen businesses posted a breakout year in 2025, delivering record scale, technology advances and first-of-its-kind projects that underscored the conglomerate's growing role in the global energy transition, sources said.

Adani Solar crossed 15,000 megawatts (MW) of cumulative module shipments, becoming the first and fastest Indian manufacturer to reach the milestone.

Adani Wind surpassed 1 gigawatt (GW) of installations of India’s largest onshore wind turbine, while Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) commissioned the country's first off-grid 5 MW green hydrogen pilot plant, powered entirely by solar energy with battery storage.

The achievements came as India's renewable energy sector expanded rapidly in 2025, driven by rising domestic demand, ambitious national capacity targets and global supply-chain realignments.

Solar PV, wind and green hydrogen emerged as high-growth segments, even as manufacturers navigated price volatility, evolving technology benchmarks and tighter expectations on sustainability and traceability.

SOLAR: SCALE, REACH & RELIABILITY Adani Solar expanded its footprint to more than 550 districts through a nationwide retail network and reinforced its technology credentials by securing TÜV Rheinland certification for long-term module reliability under IEC 63209-1:2021, sources said.

The company earned its eighth consecutive Kiwa PVEL Top Performer ranking and featured in multiple global and domestic benchmarks, including Wood Mackenzie's Global Top 10 Photovoltaic Module Manufacturers (2025) and BloombergNEF's Tier-1 rating for Q3 2025.

WIND: MANUFACTURING DEPTH AND GLOBAL PUSH Adani Wind consolidated its position as India's leading next-generation turbine manufacturer, securing a 304 MW external order book from independent power producers and targeting 2.5 GW of internal deliveries to Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) in FY2026.

Manufacturing milestones included the rollout of the 300th nacelle, record-time completion of the 500th blade and indigenisation of India's largest wind-turbine main shaft in partnership with Larsen & Toubro.

The business entered global markets with its first export shipment of anti-icing blades to Europe, completed 60-hertz design adaptations for the United States, and readied expansion into Australia, Brazil, the Philippines and Vietnam.

GREEN HYDROGEN: A FIRST FOR INDIA ANIL's 5 MW off-grid green hydrogen pilot plant in Kutch marked a national first. Fully solar-powered and supported by a battery energy storage system, the facility uses a fully automated, closed-loop electrolyser designed to respond dynamically to renewable-energy fluctuations, offering a template for decentralised hydrogen production.

Across units, the group emphasised skills development, process improvement and sustainability. Teams from Adani Solar and Adani Wind won multiple national quality and safety awards, while Adani Solar received the ESG Transparency Award (Excellence) from EUPD Research for sustainability and governance practices.

LOOKING AHEAD In 2026, Adani's clean-energy businesses plan to deepen localisation, accelerate exports, roll out next-generation solar and wind technologies and advance early commercial pathways for green hydrogen, building on a year that firmly positioned the group at the forefront of India's clean-energy manufacturing push, sources added. PTI ANZ DR DR