Adani to invest USD 10 bn in US energy, infra projects

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani on Wednesday committed to investing USD 10 billion in energy and infrastructure projects in the United States.

"Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump," he posted on X, congratulating the incoming US President.

"As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs."

He, however, did not give the time period or details of the projects that his ports-to-energy conglomerate will be pursuing in the US.

