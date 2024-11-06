Advertisment
Business

Gautam Adani says Trump man of unshakeable grit, unbreakable tenacity

Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani (File image)

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani on Wednesday described Donald Trump as a man of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit and relentless determination and courage as he congratulated him for being elected as the President of the United States of America.

"If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump. Fascinating to see America’s democracy empower its people and uphold the nation's founding principles. Congratulations to the 47th POTUS-elect @realDonaldTrump," he said in a post on X. 

