Adani Digital Labs unveils innovations to elevate airport, travel experience

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Adani Digital Labs (ADL), the technology arm of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, announced a series of transformative initiatives aimed at redefining the travel and airport experience for passengers across Adani-managed airports in India.

Offerings will include up-to-the-minute information, exciting rewards and special tiered lounge services, and moving beyond standard aggregator offerings to create a truly personalised digital experience, Srushti Adani, Director at Adani Digital Labs, said.

The strategic moves enhance convenience, comfort, and engagement at Adani Airports, solidifying its position as a leader in digital innovation within the aviation sector, the company said in a statement.

"The new ADL aims to infuse energy, diverse ideas, and unparalleled expertise into its operations. This marks the first phase of a broader strategy to deliver an exclusive digital-first experience to passengers," she said.

ADL inaugurated a 150-seater office in Ahmedabad, from where the team will continue to develop customer-centric solutions for the airport environment. These solutions will address common travel challenges such as time constraints, limited awareness of amenities, and long queues.

"By bringing all airport services onto a single digital platform, Adani OneApp transforms the journey from transactional to experiential, enhancing personalisation, convenience, and efficiency for every traveller," the statement said.

Adani Rewards is a loyalty initiative designed exclusively for airport travellers, focused on delivering exceptional value and unforgettable experiences. The programme seamlessly spans F&B, retail, car parking, duty-free shopping, and meet and greet services, offering unmatched flexibility and ease of use.

Travellers can now easily pre-book lounges, check card eligibility, and enjoy hassle-free entry - eliminating queues and delays.

The app will allow browsing and shopping from an extensive catalogue of F&B, duty-free, and retail stores as well as provide convenient airport services such as Delivery at Gate, Multi-cart Orders, group orders for Duty-Free, and Park & Fly for seamless parking, it said, adding that live flight status tracking and instant notifications as well as easy access to high-speed airport Wi-Fi and essential travel will also be provided. PTI ANZ ANZ SHW