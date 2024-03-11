Adani Electricity Mumbai tops discoms rating chart, Torrent Power Surat 2nd

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Adani Electricity Mumbai has topped the chart in the performance ranking of power distribution companies for 2022-23, a statement said on Monday.

Torrent Power Surat and Torrent Power Ahmedabad were at second and third spots in the 12th edition of Integrated Rating of Discoms released by Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh.

As many as 14 out of 55 distribution companies received the highest A+ rating. Utilities of Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh were in A+ / A category, a power ministry release stated.

In all, out of the 55 utilities which have been rated, 14 have received a performance rating of A+, 4 have received A, 7 have received B, 13 have received B-, 11 have received C and 6 have received the rating of C-. No utility has received the lowest rating of D, the ministry said.

In addition, two private utilities, TPNODL (Odisha) and DNHDDPDCL (Dadar, Nagar & Haveli, Daman & Diu) too have received A+ rating; however, they have not been included in the main ranking list since they have not completed three full years of operations.

Gujarat’s state power utilities Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (DGVCL) and Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (UGVCL) at fourth and fifth positions respectively. PTI KKS MR