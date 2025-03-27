Adani Energy acquires Mahan Transmission

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Adani Energy Solution Ltd, the electricity transmission unit of the billionaire Gautam Adani-run conglomerate, on Thursday announced the acquisition of intra-state transmission project Mahan Transmission Ltd.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said it has "executed Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) for acquiring 100 per cent equity shares of Mahan Transmission Limited (MTL)".

MTL is a Rs 2,200-crore intra-state transmission project.

The project scope includes establishment of 2,800 Mega Volt-Amperes (MVA) of substations capacity and 740 circuit kilometers (ckm) of transmission line, taking AESL's transmission network to 26,668 ckm and 89,986 MVA of transformation capacity.

The project will be delivered by April 2027.

The project, housed under Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Mahan Transmission Ltd, will evacuate 1,230 MW of power from Adani Power's upcoming 1,600 MW expansion unit at Mahan in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district and feed into the state grid. The project is expected to aid MP's industrialisation push by ensuring reliable and efficient transmission of electricity.

AESL won the project under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism, and REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) was the bid process coordinator.

This is AESL's seventh order win this fiscal year, taking its transmission order book to Rs 59,761 crore.

