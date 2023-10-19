Advertisment
#Business

Adani Energy commissions Warora-Kurnool transmission line

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
19 Oct 2023

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Adani Energy Solutions on Thursday said it has commissioned the largest inter-regional 765 KV Warora-Kurnool electricity transmission line.

Advertisment

The project, spanning 1,756 circuit kilometres (ckm) across Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, will strengthen the national grid to ensure a seamless power flow of 4,500 MW between western and southern regions, according to a statement.

The Warora Kurnool Transmission Ltd (WKTL) was fully commissioned by Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), the statement added.

WKTL was incorporated in April 2015 to establish an additional inter-regional alternate current link for import into the southern region, i.e., Warora-Warangal and Chilakaluripeta-Hyderabad-Kurnool, along with the creation of a 765/400 kV sub-station in Warangal.

Advertisment

It is the largest 765 kV D/C (Hexa conductor) tariff-based competitive bidding project ever awarded under a single scheme, the statement said.

It involved the laying of a 1,756 ckm transmission line traversing across Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the construction of a 765 KV sub-station in Warangal was on a build, own, operate and maintain basis.

This was awarded on a Tariff-based Competitive Bid (TBCB) to Essel InfraProjects Ltd in early 2016 and subsequently acquired by AESL in March 2021 following the stressed debt restructuring undertaken by lenders. PTI KKS SHW

Advertisment
Subscribe