Adani Energy commissions Warora-Kurnool transmission line

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Adani Energy Solutions on Thursday said it has commissioned the largest inter-regional 765 KV Warora-Kurnool electricity transmission line.

The project, spanning 1,756 circuit kilometres (ckm) across Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, will strengthen the national grid to ensure a seamless power flow of 4,500 MW between western and southern regions, according to a statement.

The Warora Kurnool Transmission Ltd (WKTL) was fully commissioned by Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), the statement added.

WKTL was incorporated in April 2015 to establish an additional inter-regional alternate current link for import into the southern region, i.e., Warora-Warangal and Chilakaluripeta-Hyderabad-Kurnool, along with the creation of a 765/400 kV sub-station in Warangal.

It is the largest 765 kV D/C (Hexa conductor) tariff-based competitive bidding project ever awarded under a single scheme, the statement said.

It involved the laying of a 1,756 ckm transmission line traversing across Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the construction of a 765 KV sub-station in Warangal was on a build, own, operate and maintain basis.

This was awarded on a Tariff-based Competitive Bid (TBCB) to Essel InfraProjects Ltd in early 2016 and subsequently acquired by AESL in March 2021 following the stressed debt restructuring undertaken by lenders. PTI KKS SHW