Adani Energy Solutions acquires KPS III HVDC Transmission Ltd

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Friday said it has acquired 100 per cent stake in KPS III HVDC Transmission Ltd from PFC Consulting.

This acquisition will further AESL’s strategy for enhancing value for its shareholders through organic as well as inorganic opportunities, a regulatory filing said. The company did not disclose the deal value.

The project is designed to facilitate the evacuation of 2.5 GW of renewable energy, comprising Phase-V scheme of Khavda which has been planned to enable evacuation of an additional 8 GW RE power from Khavda RE park.

"The company on December 12, 2025... executed Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with PFC Consulting for acquiring 100 per cent equity shares of KPS III HVDC Transmission Limited (KPS III)," it said.

The authorized share capital as well as paid-up share capital of KPS III is Rs 1 lakh. The company said the acquisition will be done at a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

KPS III was incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, New Delhi on January 18, 2024.