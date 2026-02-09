Adani Energy Solutions bags finance from Japanese banks for Bhadla-Fatehpur HVDC transmission proj

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) on Monday said it has secured long-term financing from a consortium of Japanese banks for the 950km Bhadla-Fatehpur, high-voltage direct current transmission project for evacuating green energy.

The project will play a central role in evacuating renewable energy from Rajasthan's solar-rich regions and delivering it into India's national grid, supporting the country's expanding clean power demand, a company statement said.

According to the statement, AESL has secured long-term financing from a consortium of Japanese banks for its flagship high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission project.

Configured as a high-capacity ±800 kV HVDC network with an evacuation capacity of 6,000 MW, the 950-km corridor will connect Bhadla in Rajasthan to Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Scheduled for commissioning by 2029, the link is expected to become a critical green transmission artery -- enabling large-scale renewable integration, while strengthening grid stability for some of India's most energy-intensive urban and industrial centers.

Rajasthan remains a key generation hub for Adani Green Energy (AGEL), whose projects already supply clean power to AESL's subsidiary, Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML).

AEML currently integrates more than 40 per cent renewable energy into its supply mix, positioning Mumbai among the world's largest cities with substantial sustainable power penetration.

The financing, led by Japanese banking partners MUFG Bank Ltd and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), underscores sustained international confidence in India's renewable infrastructure build-out.

The project is further supported by advanced HVDC technology from Hitachi, delivered in collaboration with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL).

Together, these partnerships reflect Japan's leadership in critical transmission technologies and India's push to deepen local manufacturing under its Make-in-India push.

The strengthening India-Japan financial and industrial corridor is also reflected in AESL's recent BBB+ (Stable) credit rating from Japanese agency JCR, aligned with India's sovereign rating.

"The continued support from our Japanese partners -- including leading banks and Hitachi -- reflects the depth of the India-Japan partnership and our shared commitment to enabling a sustainable energy future," Kandarp Patel, CEO, AESL, said.

Latham & Watkins and Saraf & Partners acted as borrower's counsel, while Linklaters and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised the lenders on the transaction. PTI KKS DRR