Adani Energy Solutions bags Rs 1,600-cr transmission project in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Friday said it has secured an inter state transmission project in Maharashtra worth Rs 1,600 crore.

With this, its transmission order book now stands at Rs 61,600 crore, the company said in a statement.

The scope of the latest secured project includes establishment of 3,000 Mega Volt-Amperes (MVA) of substations capacity, besides other related transmission infrastructure, taking AESL's overall transmission network to 26,696 ckm and 93,236 MVA of transformation capacity.

AESL is scheduled to commission the project by January 2028.

The company said it has won this Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) project under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism, while REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) was the bid process coordinator.

AESL, part of the Adani portfolio, is a multi-dimensional organisation with a presence in various facets of the energy domain, like power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions.