Adani Energy Solutions commissions Karur Transmission project

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Adani Energy Solutions on Friday said it has successfully commissioned the Karur Transmission project, which will facilitate electricity evacuation from Karur/Tiruppur Wind Energy Zone.

Advertisment

The project includes the establishment of the 400/230 kV, 1000 MVA Karur Pooling Station and an associated transmission line spanning 8.51 circuit kilometers (CKM) in Tamil Nadu, a company statement said.

With a transformation capacity of 1,000 MVA, this project will facilitate the evacuation of power from renewable sources in the Karur/Tiruppur Wind Energy Zone, the statement said.

Additionally, it will strengthen the Southern Regional grid and support the integration of renewable energy sources on a large scale.

Advertisment

The Karur/Tiruppur Wind Energy Zone is a key wind corridor in Tamil Nadu, with significant capacities in wind energy and several under-construction wind farms.

AESL was awarded this project to ensure the smooth evacuation of up to 2500 MW of green power produced in the region.

This project aligns with India's decarbonization goals, supporting the country's aim to achieve 500 GW of green energy by 2030.

Advertisment

AESL secured this project through the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route in December 2021, for a period of 35 years, on build, own, operate, and maintain basis.

Despite numerous challenges, AESL executed this project in a fast-track mode, taking into consideration the topological challenges while minimizing ecological impact, the company said.

The project also involved round-the-clock work in multiple shifts, allowing for enhanced progress.

Advertisment

AESL's execution prowess was displayed through the erection of two 48-MT towers in under 24 hours each, significantly surpassing the usual rate of 5-6 MT/day.

Furthermore, AESL successfully completed critical tasks such as the shutdown of the 400 kV D/C Pugalur-Pugalur (HVDC) line and the erection of tower structures under the constraints of the existing transmission line.

The construction phase encountered challenges related to foundations, which were overcome through the execution of stringing over coconut trees while adhering to all safety measures.

AESL, part of the Adani portfolio, is a multidimensional organization with presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions.

It has presence across 14 states of India and a cumulative transmission network of 20,000 ckm and 53,000 MVA transformation capacity. PTI KKS DRR