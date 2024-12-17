Adani Energy Solutions forms new arm for power transmission

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Tuesday said it has formed a new subsidiary entity for transmission, distribution and power supply.

Adani Energy Solutions Step-Eleven Limited (AESSEL) has been incorporated with the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on December 17, 2024, and is yet to commence its business operations, the company said in an exchange filing.

It has been incorporated by Adani Energy for transmission, distribution and supply of power and other infrastructure services, the company said. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL