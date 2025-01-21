Adani Energy Solutions gets Rs 25,000-crore Bhadla-Fatehpur transmission project

New Delhi: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Tuesday announced securing Bhadla-Fatehpur HVDC Project worth Rs 25,000 crore, which is the largest transmission order ever won by the Adani Group entity.

Advertisment

With the latest win, its order book now stands at Rs 54,761 crore, AESL said in an exchange filing.

The project will evacuate 6 GW of renewable energy from Rajasthan to demand centres in the north.

"AESL has won the prestigious Rs 25,000 crore Bhadla (Rajasthan)- Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) order," the filing said.

Advertisment

The company said it is the largest order win till date, taking AESL's under-execution order book to Rs 54,761 crore and transmission network to 25,778 ckm and 84,186 MVA transformation capacity.

The company aims to deliver the project in 4.5 years.

AESL won the project under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism and REC Power Development & Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) was the bid process coordinator.

Advertisment

The project SPV got formally transferred to AESL on January 20, 2025.

The project includes establishment of a 6,000-MW HVDC system between Bhadla and Fatehpur (2,400 ckm) along with 7,500 MVA transmission capacity.

The project will help evacuate 6 GW renewable energy from various REZs in Rajasthan beyond Bhadla-III to demand centres of north India and to the national grid.

Advertisment

"By enabling efficient evacuation of renewable energy from some of the most inhospitable regions of the country and connecting them to the national grid, AESL is playing its role in India's decarbonisation journey. We will be deploying latest technology and practices to deliver the project in time and with minimal environmental impact," said Kandarp Patel, CEO, AESL.

AESL is the only player in the private sector to own an HVDC asset, which is preferred for long-distance power transmission. The Bhadla-Fatehpur project is AESL's third HVDC project after the delivered Mundra–Mahendragarh Project and the under-implementation Aarey-Kudus Project (being executed by subsidiary AEML).

AESL, part of the Adani portfolio, is a multidimensional organisation with presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions.

Advertisment

It is the country's largest private transmission company.A