Adani Energy Solutions incorporates Sunrays Infra Space Two

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Adani Energy Solutions on Thursday announced the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary Sunrays Infra Space Two Limited on December 13, 2023.

Advertisment

"Company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company in the name of Sunrays Infra Space Two Ltd (SISTL) on 13th December 2023," a BSE filing said.

The authorised and paid-up share capital of Sunrays Infra Space Two Ltd is Rs one lakh each.

It is incorporated by Adani Energy Solutions Limited for transmission, distribution and supply of power and other infrastructure services relating thereto.

The equity shares are acquired at a face value of Rs 10 each for cash consideration with 100 per cent shareholding.

The SISTL is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on December 13, 2023, and is yet to commence its business operations. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL