Adani Energy Solutions net profit rises 8% to Rs 182 cr in June qtr

New Delhi: Adani Energy Solutions, earlier known as Adani Transmission, on Monday posted an 8 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 181.98 crore in the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 168.46 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2022, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 3,772.25 crore during the quarter from Rs 3,249.74 crore a year ago.

In a statement, Anil Sardana, Managing Director of Adani Energy Solutions, said that its growth trajectory remains firm despite the challenging macroeconomic environment.

"Our pipeline of projects and recently operationalised assets will further strengthen our pan-India presence and consolidate our position as the largest private sector transmission and distribution company in India," he added.

Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) has been renamed to Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) effective July 27, 2023.