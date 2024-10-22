Adani Energy Solutions Q2 net profit jumps nearly 3-fold to Rs 773 cr

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Adani Energy Solutions Ltd on Tuesday posted a nearly 3-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 773.39 crore in the September quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 284.09 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income surged to Rs 6,359.80 crore during the period under review against Rs 3,766.46 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

"The company remains focused on timely project commissioning as well as achieving operating efficiencies. The power demand trends in both utilities and new transmission project wins are very encouraging and we are making progress with the installation of smart meters in all our contracts," Kandarp Patel, CEO of Adani Energy Solutions (AESL), said in a statement.

According to the statement, its total income witnessed a robust growth of 69 per cent on account of the contribution of the newly operationalised transmission assets (KVTL, KBTL, WKTL lines), partial completion of lines at underconstruction projects (MP-II) and an increase in energy sales because of strong demand growth in distribution business at Mumbai and Mundra and growing contribution from a smart metering business.

On operational parameters, the company had a strong quarter, with an average system availability of over 99.7 per cent, it stated.

Robust line availability resulted in an incentive income of Rs 35 crore in Q2FY25, it said, adding that during the quarter, the company won three new transmission projects with a project cost of approximately Rs 10,300 crore - NES in Jamnagar Gujarat, NES in Navinal (Mundra), Khavda Phase IVA adding 2,059 ckm (circuit kilometres) to under construction network.

The company added 140 circuit kilometres during the September quarter and ended with a total transmission network of 23,269 ckm.

It sold 2,609 million units in AEML against 2,446 million units Year-on-Year (YoY) on account of an uptick in energy demand.

The distribution loss at AEML has been improving consistently and stands at 4.85 per cent in Q2FY25. It maintained supply reliability at over 99.9 per cent.

The units sold in Mundra utility was 234 MUs in Q2FY25 against 156 MUs on the back of strong industrial demand, it stated.

It further said that the project pipeline of 12 projects worth approximately Rs 27,300 crore is currently under the execution stage.

The company expects to fully commission the MP-II package, Sangod, NKTL (North Karanpura), Khavda Phase-II, Part-A and the WRSR (Narendra-Pune) lines in the current fiscal year.

The distribution business continues to show a steady performance with double-digit revenue growth and expansion of the Regulatory Asset Base (RAB).

The new business segment is evolving well and will become sizeable in terms of contribution to the company's overall growth and profitability, it said. PTI KKS KKS SHW