Adani Energy Solutions slips into red; posts Rs 1,190 cr loss in Q1

New Delhi: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 1,190.66 crore during the June 2024 quarter, mainly on account of increased expenses.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 181.98 crore during the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income, however, rose to Rs 5,489.97 crore from Rs 3,772.25 crore in the year-ago period.

During the period under review, expenses surged to Rs 4,443 crore from Rs 3,124.69 crore a year ago.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is the largest private sector power transmission company in India.