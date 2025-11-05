Adani Energy to supply 60 MW green energy to RSWM's textile plants

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Wednesday said it has inked a pact for supply of 60 MW of green energy to textile manufacturer RSWM Ltd's multiple plant locations.

Under the agreement, AESL will manage the entire green power value chain for the additional power requirement of RSWM Ltd.

RSWM Ltd -- the flagship company of LNJ Bhilwara Group -- has signed an agreement with AESL, for supply of 60 MW of renewable energy.

Towards this, RSWM invested Rs 60 crore under the group captive scheme with a renewable genco for the supply of 31.53 crore units of green power per annum to its manufacturing facilities across Rajasthan, AESL said in a statement.

With this, the contribution of renewable energy in RSWM's total energy requirement will rise from the current 33 per cent to 70 per cent in the near future.

"By sourcing 70 per cent of our total energy requirement from renewable sources -- well above the national average of India's clean energy mix i.e. 31 per cent -- RSWM continues to set industry benchmarks in responsible energy transition," said Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO, RSWM Ltd.

AESL's commercial and industrial vertical serves bulk electricity users with customized energy solutions. The company is targeting a C&I portfolio of 7,000 MW over the next five years.

"As a leading energy solutions provider for the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) sector, we feel privileged to play a catalytic role in helping industries decarbonize through our innovative offerings," said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. PTI KKS HVA