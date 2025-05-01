Adani Enterprises Q4 profit jumps 7.5x on Wilmar stake sale, strong growth in solar mfg

New Delhi: Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the billionaire Gautam Adani's group, on Thursday reported a 7.5x jump in its fourth quarter net profit on the back of one-time gain from stake sale in consumer goods venture, and strong growth in solar manufacturing and airports.

Net profit of Rs 3,845 crore in January-March - the fourth quarter of April 2024 to March 2025 fiscal year - compared with Rs 450.58 crore earnings in the same period a year back, according to a company statement.

The profit rise was helped by a Rs 3,286 crore gain made from the sale of stake in Wilmar.

After adjusting for one-time gain from the Wilmar stake sale, the net profit came at Rs 1,313 crore.

The strong performance was driven by the company's incubator businesses - solar and wind manufacturing and airports, which are expected to be the next large value creators for the group.

EBITDA for these two businesses increased 73 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively, during the quarter, lifting the consolidated EBITDA by 19 per cent to Rs 4,346 crore for Q4.

This performance by the emerging infrastructure businesses offset the drop in trading business due to a fall in commodity, mainly coal prices and volumes, down 38 per cent year-on-year.

The mining business witnessed a 30 per cent year-on-year jump in dispatch for the quarter.

For full fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25), the net profit of Rs 7,099 crore compared with Rs 3,240.78 crore of the previous financial year.

"At Adani Enterprises, we are building businesses that will define the way forward for India's infrastructure and energy sector," said Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group.

"Our robust performance in FY25 is a direct outcome of our strengths in scale, speed and sustainability. Impressive growth across our incubating businesses reflects the power of disciplined execution, future-focused investments and a commitment to operational excellence, innovation and sustainability."

He said that as the company scales up its energy transition, airports, data centres and mining services, it is creating new market leaders that will drive India's growth story for decades to come. "Each success across our incubation spectrum accelerates our mission to create long-term value and catalyses India's emergence as a global economic powerhouse."

The company said it is expanding its solar manufacturing capacity by 150 per cent or 6 GW to 10 GW. It has already achieved financial closure of Rs 5,500 crore for capacity expansion.

It has also increased the wind capacity to 2.5 GW from 1.5 GW. This will drive the earnings in the coming quarters, it added.

On the airports side, the passengers travelling across its seven airports increased by 7 per cent. It added 12 new routes and eight new flights.

In addition to capacity expansions, other developments and an increase in consumer offerings at its airports, AEL will also be inaugurating the Navi Mumbai airports.

The data centre arm, AdaniConnex, completed construction of the Noida data centre and made it operational with an initial capacity of 10 MW.

In mining services, the Parsa coal block commenced operations and successfully made the first customer delivery.

However, AEL's mainstay coal trading segment, which contributes nearly one-third of its overall revenue, saw a 47 per cent fall in coal trading segment profit to Rs 833 crore due to a decline in coal prices and lower demand for imported coal. The segment's revenue slid 45 per cent.

Pre-tax earnings of EBITDA of ANIL Ecosystem were up 73 per cent in Q4 and more than double in FY25. Airports business reported a 43 per cent rise in EBITDA in the March quarter and 44 per cent in FY25. Similarly, mining services EBITDA tripled in the fourth quarter and more than doubled in FY25.

Coal business, however, saw EBITDA fall to Rs 924 crore in Q4 (from Rs 1,647 crore a year back) and to Rs 3,585 crore in FY25 (Rs 5,173 crore in FY24).