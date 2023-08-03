Adani Enterprises shares climb over 2 pc; market valuation jumps Rs 6,680 crore post June quarter earnings

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Shares of Adani Enterprises on Thursday climbed over 2 per cent after the company posted a 44.41 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax for the June quarter.

At the close of trade, the stock gained 2.37 per cent to settle at Rs 2,531.90 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.10 per cent to Rs 2,550.

It ended at Rs 2,532.60, up 2.38 per cent on the NSE.

The company's market valuation climbed Rs 6,680.41 crore to Rs 2,88,636.88 crore Adani Enterprises on Thursday posted a 44.41 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 676.93 crore for the June quarter on account of reduced expenses.

It had reported a Rs 468.74 crore profit after tax in the year-ago period.

However, total income fell to Rs 25,809.94 crore in the latest quarter from Rs 41,066.43 crore in the same period a year ago.

Expenses also reduced to Rs 24,731.42 crore from Rs 40,433.96 crore a year ago. PTI SUM RAM