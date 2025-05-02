Adani Enterprises shares climb over 3% as Q4 profit jumps

New Delhi: Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd climbed over 3 per cent on Friday morning after the firm reported a 7.5-fold jump in its fourth quarter net profit.

The company's share price went up by 3.14 per cent to Rs 2,370 on the BSE.

At the NSE, the stock rallied 3 per cent to Rs 2,372.40.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the billionaire Gautam Adani's group, on Thursday reported a 7.5-fold jump in its fourth quarter net profit on the back of one-time gain from stake sale in consumer goods venture, and strong growth in solar manufacturing and airports.

Net profit of Rs 3,845 crore in January-March - the fourth quarter of April 2024 to March 2025 fiscal year - compared with Rs 450.58 crore earnings in the same period a year back, according to a company statement.

The profit rise was helped by a Rs 3,286 crore gain made from the sale of stake in Wilmar.

After adjusting for one-time gain from the Wilmar stake sale, the net profit came at Rs 1,313 crore.

The strong performance was driven by the company's incubator businesses - solar and wind manufacturing and airports, which are expected to be the next large value creators for the group.