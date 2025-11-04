Adani Enterprises to raise Rs 25,000 cr through rights issue

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm Adani Enterprises on Tuesday announced plans to raise Rs 25,000 crore through a rights issue to fund the massive expansion drive across its infrastructure ventures.

Adani Enterprises in a stock exchange filing said its board has "approved the issuance of partly paidup equity shares of the company of face value of Re 1 each for an amount not exceeding Rs 25,000.00 crore by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the company." PTI ANZ TRB TRB