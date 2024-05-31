Adani Foundation sets up RO plant in Kattupalli for fishermen community

Chennai, May 31 (PTI) The Adani Foundation, the corporate social responsibility division of the diversified conglomerate Adani Group, has set up a reverse osmosis plant at the Kattupalli Kuppam village near, here on Friday.

The new RO plant with a capacity to produce 1,000 litres per hour is aimed at serving 150 fisherfolk families living near the Adani Kattupalli Port in Tiruvallur district, a press release here said.

The Chief Operating Officer of the Adani Kattupalli and Ennore Ports Captain Madhanmohan inaugurated the plant today in the presence of senior officials from the Foundation, panchayat members and residents.

After realising the lack of access and availability of fresh drinking water, the foundation has established these RO plants in the district which would be maintained by the fishermen community, the release added. PTI VIJ ANE