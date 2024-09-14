Adani Green Energy appoints Surabh Shah as CFO

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Saturday said its board has approved the appointment of Saurabh Shah as the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Phuntsok Wangyal, the current Chief Financial Officer, will relinquish his position in view of his resignation, effective on September 30, 2024, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

According to the filing, the board in its meeting held on Saturday approved that Shah, presently serving as Deputy Chief Financial Officer at Adani Enterprises Limited, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer of AGEL with effect from October 1, 2024.

Shaminder Singh Jamwal will assume the role of Head – Security, effective from October 1, the company said.

Satyajeet Ghoshal, the existing Head – Security, will be transitioned to a new role into the CEO's office and assist in business intelligence and technology transformation initiatives, it stated. PTI KKS HVA