Adani Green Energy arm to supply 400 MW solar power to UP discom

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy arm Adani Green Energy Sixty Nine has inked a pact to supply 400 MW of solar power to Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) from its project in Rajasthan.

The PPA (power purchase agreement) was executed on Saturday, according to a regulatory filing.

Adani Green Energy Sixty Nine Limited, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of AGEL, has entered into a power purchase agreement with UPPCL for supply of 400 MW solar power from grid connected solar PV power project to be developed in Rajasthan, the filing said.