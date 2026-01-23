Adani Green Energy net profit falls 99 pc to Rs 5 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Adani Green Energy on Friday reported a nearly 98.94 cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 5 crore, mainly due to higher expenses.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 474 crore in the quarter ended December 2024, a regulatory filing showed.

Its total expenses in the quarter rose to Rs 2,961 crore from Rs 2,329 crore a year ago.

The finance costs jumped to 1,698 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,251 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 2,837 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,636 crore.

Adani Green Energy CEO Ashish Khanna, in a statement, said that in 2026, Adani Green Energy will continue its exceptional growth trajectory, adding 5.6 GW of renewable energy capacity, representing nearly 14 per cent of all new solar and wind capacity installed across India.

This achievement further cements our position as the country's leading green energy provider, with our operational capacity now reaching 17.2 GW, he added.

Our landmark Khavda project, the world’s largest renewable energy installation, is progressing at an accelerated pace, he noted.

The company is on track for the deployment of one of the world's largest single-location battery energy storage projects in the coming months.

Its hydro-pumped storage project on the Chitravathi river in Andhra Pradesh is also on track.

In the first nine months of this financial year, the company have generated more than 27 billion units of clean electricity, enough to power a nation the size of Azerbaijan for a year, he said.

Operational Capacity (from April to December 2025) is expanded by 48 per cent YoY (year-on-year) to 17.2 GW, putting us on track to achieve the 50 GW target.

AGEL added 2,995 MW greenfield capacity in 9M FY26, which is over 90 per cent of the capacity addition in the entire FY25.

The greenfield additions over the last year were 5,630 MW, which included 4,187 MW of solar capacity (3,137 MW in Khavda, Gujarat, 800 MW in Rajasthan and 250 MW in Andhra Pradesh); 462 MW wind capacity in Khavda and 981 MW of solar-wind hybrid capacity in Khavda.

Energy sales increased by 37 per cent to 27,636 million units (MU) in 9M FY26 from 20,108 MU. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL