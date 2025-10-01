Adani Green Energy operational capacity reaches 16,598.6 MW

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Wednesday said it has operationalised 112.5 MW of power projects at Khavda in Gujarat, taking its total generation capacity to 16,598.6 MW.

The company has operationalised a solar project of 87.5 MW through its stepdown subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Six Limited.

Through Adani Green Energy Twenty Five B Limited, a hybrid project of 25 MW has been operationalised at the same location.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided to operationalise these plants and commence power generation from September 30, 2025.

With commissioning of these plants, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 16,598.6 MW, the company said in an exchange filing.

Part of the Adani Group, AGEL is one of the largest renewable companies in India.