Business

Adani Green Energy operational RE capacity reaches 12,841 MW

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Adani Green Energy image

Representative image

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy on Thursday said its total operational renewable generation capacity has reached 12,841 MW.

Its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary Adani Green Energy Twenty Four Ltd has commissioned a solar power project of 250 MW at Bhimsar, Rajasthan, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) said in a regulatory filing.

With this plant, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 12,841.1 MW, it added.

Shares of the company settled 1.35 per cent higher at Rs 923.40 apiece on the BSE.

renewable energy Gautam Adani Adani Adani Green Energy Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL)