Adani Green Energy operationalises 250 MW solar project in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Friday said its arm has operationalised a 250 megawatt (MW) solar project at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

With commissioning of this plant, its total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 11,916.1 MW, AGEL said in an exchange filing.

Wholly-owned stepdown subsidiary Adani Green Energy Twenty Four Limited (AGE24L) has operationalised solar power project of 250 MW at Bhimsar & Dwada at Jaisalmer.

"Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 11.50 a.m. on February 21, 2025 to operationalize the plant and commence power generation from February 22, 2025," the company said. PTI ABI HVA