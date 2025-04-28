Adani Green Energy profit up 25.54 pc to Rs 383 cr in Q4

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Adani Green Energy on Monday posted a 25.54 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 383 crore in the March quarter, primarily driven by higher revenues.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 310 crore a year ago, as per a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 3,278 crore during the quarter from Rs 2,841 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated net profit in FY25 also rose to Rs 2,001 crore from Rs 1,260 crore in FY24.

Similarly, total income in the current fiscal year rose to Rs 12,422 crore from Rs 10,521 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board, on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, approved re-appointment of Vneet S Jaain as the Managing Director of the Company, for five years from July 10, 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders, it said.

Raminder Singh Gujral has been appointed as an Independent Director from July 10, 2025, for a second term of three years, it said.

In a separate statement, Adani Green Energy Executive Director Sagar Adani said, "We are playing a pivotal role in India's renewable energy growth, which is evident from our historic 3.3 GW greenfield capacity addition in FY25. We contributed 16 per cent to the nation's utility-scale solar and 14 per cent to wind energy additions, setting new benchmarks for rapid, large-scale renewable energy deployment.

Part of the Adani Group, Adani Green Energy Ltd develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and energy storage solutions. PTI ABI TRB